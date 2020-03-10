|
Victor passed away March 4, 2020 in Indian Wells, California. He was born November 14, 1935 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Livengood Bruno; son Victor J. Bruno (Kathy); daughter, Patricia R. New; six adoring grandchildren, Victor (Vivian), Alex, Gabrielle, Nicholas Bruno, Danielle and Michelle New; one great-grandchild, Victor J., predeceased by his daughters Julie Marie and Mary Elizabeth Bruno. Victor was a graduate of Loyola High School and Santa Clara University. He ran a successful business for over 50 years and was beloved by his employees. He was a loving, kind, and generous man to all. He was deeply respected and loved by everyone who met him. Victor will be greatly missed by his wife and family, but we are comforted by the fact that he is joining his two angels, Julie and Mary. Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Holy Angels Church 370 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020