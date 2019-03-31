|
7/29/1924 - 03/21/2019 On March 21, 2019, Virgil Albert Rogers, former resident of Whittier, passed away at the age of 94. Virgil was born in North Dakota on July 29, 1924 to Raymond and Esther Rogers. He graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1942. He married Hazel Koehn on November 27, 1952. They raised 4 children in Whittier, CA. In 1977, Virgil started Cal-Labs, a calibration company, in La Mirada. In his spare time, he enjoyed his Studebakers, traveling and photography. Virgil was preceded in death by his wife Hazel, his parents and brothers Hubert and Cyril. He is survived by his children Dennis, Rosemary Rester, Donna Reilly (Michael) and David (Lux), 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Madonna Roen, sister-in-law Joyce Rogers and several nieces and nephews. Services will be Friday, April 5th at 9:30 am, St. Bruno Catholic Church, 15740 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA. White Emerson Mortuary, 13304 Philadelphia St, Whittier 562.698.0304
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019