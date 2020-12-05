1/1
Virginia Knight Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 30, 1922 - Nov. 26, 2020 Virginia (Ginny) Carr of Pasadena, was the wife of John Carr and loving mother of Chris Carr, Peter Carr, and Sara Carr Edgmon. Born in Anderson, Indiana, Ginny moved to Pasadena at age eleven. She worked at the John Carr Real Estate business when not involved in school PTA and other school functions. Ginny and John traveled the world over their 70 years of marriage. Her favorite annual family trip was sailing to Catalina Island. She always enjoyed gardening, swimming, cooking, and volunteering her time for various community organizations Ginny is survived by her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Mom's final wishes were that there be no public memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved