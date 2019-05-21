|
|
4/30/24 - 5/16/19 Virginia Larson, a 67 year resident of Whittier, died in her sleep on May 16th. Sue, as she was known to friends and family, was married to John G. Larson for 53 years. She is survived by her 5 children, Martha Hecker, Richard Larson, Linda Mansfield, John Larson, and Don Larson. She is also survived by 2 son in-laws, 2 daughter in-laws, 11 Grand Children, 17 Great Grand Children, 4 Great Great Grand Children and also four nieces she was exreamley close to. Sue was born in Mcfarland, Wisconsin, eventually migrating to Pueblo Colorado before finally settling in Whittier in 1952. Sue's great joy in life was being with her family. She was a long tern employee of the Whitter High School District. She will be fondly missed by all.
Published in Whittier Daily News on May 21, 2019