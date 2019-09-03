|
Irish, William Carl (Bill) 07/24/40 - 08/16/19 We are beyond sad to announce the sudden passing of Bill Irish of Arcadia. Loving father, grandfather, and friend to many. Bill immigrated to the United States from Ottawa, ONT, Canada, with his family when he was a young boy. They settled in Los Angeles, where his father worked for Union Oil Company. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1958. After high school, he became a U.S. Citizen and joined the United States Army, where he served as a Military Police Officer. While in the service, his family moved to Palm Springs where his father became a franchise owner of the 76 Station on Palm Canyon. Upon return from the service, Bill joined his family and worked at his father's gas station. It was then that he bought, what would become, the first of many Corvettes. While working at his father's station he met the love of his life, Darlene Seidner. They married in 1963 and moved to Temple City. They had two children, Denise and Kevin. Bill spent his entire career in the automotive industry, mostly working as a Body Shop Manager for various San Gabriel Valley Dealerships. Bill & Darlene were known and loved by many. Their house was the hang-out spot for neighbors, family, and friends. It was always filled with happiness, fun, and lots of food! He became a Grandpa to Dylan in 1993 and to Jayme in 1997. Sadly, his true love, Darlene, passed away in 2000 due to doctor error during surgery. It was extremely hard on the family, but especially hard on Bill. He had already retired, so to fill his days he became a car courier for several dealerships. He also enjoyed spending time with family and attending many of his grand kids' events. He bought a new Corvette (and then another and another and so on) and joined Corvettes Limited Car Club, where he enjoyed many new friends with similar interests. In 2001, he began a relationship with Lola Stolteben, a long-time family friend, who had lost her spouse shortly after Darlene died. He and Lola enjoyed 18 years of love and friendship, enjoying each other's company and events with the Corvette group. Bill could be seen around town in his latest red Vette with his famous DAR BUC license plate. He frequented many places, including: Cameron's, Chef's, iHop, Starbucks, Moffett's, and any theater in the San Gabriel Valley. If you wanted to know something about a new movie, you called Bill. He saw everything! Horror, comedy, drama, even a kid's show now and again. Our hearts are broken at the loss of this great man, but at the same time, we find some comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his love, Darlene. Bill leaves behind The Greatest Son Ever, Kevin, of Arcadia; Best Daughter Ever, Denise Fisher of La Verne; Favorite Son-in-Law, Scott Fisher, of La Verne; and Adored Grandkids, Dylan & Jayme Fisher of La Verne. He also leaves behind brothers, Bob and Barry, of Huntington Beach and Idyllwild; and longtime companion, Lola Stolteben, and the entire Stolteben family of Arcadia, as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Dottie Irish of Palm Springs, brother, Brian Irish of Las Vegas, and the love of his life, Darlene Irish. Please join us for a Celebration of Bill's Life, Saturday, September 7, 2019 @ 11:00am. Arcadia Elks Lodge, 27 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Wear your favorite Hawaiian, Corvette, or Auto-Themed attire. Help us celebrate our wonderful father and grandpa by sharing your favorite story or memory of him. You may read it yourself or let our MC read it for you. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to his Corvette club, Corvettes Limited, P.O. Box 661281, Arcadia, CA 91066 or to the Gary Sinise Foundation @ GarySiniseFoundation.org
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019