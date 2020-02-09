|
William (Bill) Leroy Caton III, M.D. passed away on February 6, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathy; his four children Jen, Bill Jr, Adam & Amy and seven grandchildren Catherine, Connor, Brooklyn, CJ, Kinsley, Matthew & Colson. Bill was born in Harrisburg, PA on July 7, 1945 and spent his youth in Georgia and Massachusetts. Bill graduated from MIT and then received his MD from the USC School of Medicine in 1971. He completed a residency in Neurosurgery at LA County USC in 1977. He then began his practice in Pasadena and went on to serve as Chairman of Neurosurgery at Huntington Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, the leading trauma center in San Gabriel Valley. He became a visiting faculty member in Biology at Caltech in 1996 and received an honorary graduate degree from Caltech in 2008. Bill was the Founder of Caltech Students Medical Mentor Program in 1995, which is still ongoing today. He was the President of California Association of Neurological Surgeons (CANS) in 2009-2010 and received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by CANS. Bill had an extraordinary, illustrious career and was a prodigious surgeon. His devotion, diligence, unwavering patient advocacy, and leadership was unparalleled and admired by all. Above all, he always put his family first. A funeral service is scheduled at 10AM on February 15th at Holy Family Church, South Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HMH at the following link: https://giving.huntingtonhospital.com/donate Cabot & Sons Funeral Homes
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020