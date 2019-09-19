|
Curtin, William (Bill) 10/7/1952 - 9/10/2019 William (Bill) Curtin Jr. died peacefully on Sept. 10 at Huntington Hospital surrounded by his wife Rita, and other family members.Bill had fought a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis over the last few years with the help of some of the areas best doctors but ultimately lost his fight with this horrible disease. Bill, an Army veteran, will always be remembered for his tremendous faith,his quick sense of humor,his undyling love for his sisters and his beloved Rams.Along with his beautiful wife Rita, Bill is survived by his sisters, Ellen (John)Cummings,Anne (Mike)Murphy,Mary (Dennis) Becking,and Jeannie (Brian) Kemper, his aunt Ann (Joe) Roos), his nephews and many great nieces and nephews spread throughout the country. A memorial mass will be held for Bill at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Pasadena If you wish, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Office of Philanthropy (Nursing), Huntington Hospital,100 W California Blvd,Pasadena,Ca 91105
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019