Jan. 15, 1950 - Apr. 10, 2020 COOPER - William "Bill" Edwin Cooper, age 70, passed away in San Gabriel on April 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of the San Gabriel Valley, he was born in Los Angeles on January 15, 1950. Bill will be remembered for his strong work ethic, good humor, generosity, and love of athletics. He is survived by five children: Ryan Cooper of Glendora, CA, Sean Cooper of San Gabriel, CA, Justin Cooper of Anaheim, CA, Brandon Cooper of Murrieta, CA, and Ashley Camp of Aliso Viejo, CA. Bill is also survived by four brothers, two sisters, and six grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his son William "Billy" Cooper, Jr. A memorial celebration of Bill's life will take place once gatherings are permitted.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020