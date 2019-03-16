|
Hopkins, William (BILL) August 4th 1931 - March 7th 2019 Freed from his Earthly bonds, William R. (Bill) Hopkins has rejoined the love of his life Theresa F. Hopkins to dance in the heavens forever. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Bill leaves behind his loving children Terry, Danny, John and Mike. Grandchildren Kimberly, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Orion, Jason, Natalie, Charli, Cristal and Kelly and great grand grandchildren Anthony, Khloe, Ely, Chloe, Peyton and Star. March 20th 2019 10:30 Rosary 9:00 & 11:00 am viewing 12:00 pm Mass/services Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetary 2161 s. Fullerton Rd. Rowland Heights
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019