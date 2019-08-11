|
November 25, 1923 - February 22, 2019 Altadena, CA Bill Cameron passed away this past Spring at the age of 95. He was still driving the week before he passed and had a mind as sharp as ever! He loved his home on Pepper Drive in Altadena (which recently was sold) and was able to live out his years there. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Glendora (who subsequently moved to La Vida Del Mar, Solana Beach), his son Scott and daughters Leslie (Davis) and Tracy (Griggs). He was predeceased by his oldest daughter Dana (Ferguson). Bill grew up in Alhambra and joined the Navy during his college years. He trained to fly Hellcats and was preparing to defend his country when the war ended. His work career centered around the men's clothing business and culminated with him opening his own store in Los Angeles, Cameron Ltd. Even in retirement he used his expertise in men's clothing by donating his time at the Huntington Collection whose proceeds benefit the Huntington Hospital. William Kenneth Cameron was interred at sea by the officers and crew of the naval ship, USS Montgomery.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019