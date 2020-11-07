Feb. 5, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2020 William (Bill) Crowell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 90. The son of Paul and Estelle Crowell, Bill was a lifelong resident of Pasadena and loving husband of Ellen (Churchill) Crowell, who died in 2003. They were married in 1956. Bill will be remembered by his family for his loving involvement with his kids' activities and education, his tremendous enjoyment in the lives of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his service to Westminster Presbyterian Church and his longtime circle of friends through Tradewinds and Study Group. Bill enjoyed a distinguished career as an engineer that began when he joined the Air Force in 1952, training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio before serving for three years in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, Bill began a career in technology development and space exploration that included work at ITT Cannon Electric, Burroughs Corporation, and the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, where he worked on the Galileo, Cassini, and Mars Pathfinder missions. Bill was the grandson of noted building contractor William C. Crowell, and he took great pride in his family's legacy in developing many of the buildings that contribute to the area's distinct presence today. Bill is survived by his sisters, Pauline Cranford (Bill) and Nancy Crowell; children Brian (Lyn), Keith and Danielle Crowell; and eight grandchildren David (Jackie), Matthew (Andrea), Stephen, Adam, Regan DeWaal (Alex), Jacob, Jonathan, Deidre; and four great grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled for a later date. Gifts in Bill's memory would be welcomed by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena. https://www.wpcpas.org/