Jan. 27, 1931 - Oct. 29, 2019 Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, William Stevenson Johnstone, Jr., 88, passed away on October 29, in Glendale, CA, after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill was born in Glendale on January 27, 1931, the only and much-loved child of Bill and Dorothy Johnstone. He attended Glendale High School, graduated from USC in 1952, and received his Juris Doctorate from USC in 1957. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954. Bill was deeply devoted to his faith, his family, his friends, and his USC Trojans. His greatest pride and joy was always his family. Being an avid outdoorsman, Bill shared with them his love of fishing, hiking, camping, and skiing in both the Rocky Mountains and the High Sierras, along with swimming and snorkeling in Hawaii. Bill was an active member of the community, volunteering his time and expertise to many organizations. He was a partner at Hahn and Hahn Law Firm in Pasadena (1957 2017), joined the Tournament of Roses in 1960 and after 36 years of service was selected as President (1996-1997) and later as Chairman of the Rose Bowl Management Committee. In addition, he served as President of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law, Chairman of the California Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section of the California State Bar, President of the Pasadena Bar Association, President of the USC Law Alumni Association, President of the USC Student Bar Association, and President of the Pasadena Girl's Club. He was co-author of California Conservatorships and Guardianships, was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and most proudly, he was an Eagle Scout. By example, Bill taught these lessons: work hard and perse- vere, be fair and honest, be helpful and always look for the good in others, be appreciative and respectful of all, live a life of integrity, and leave every place you go a better place than when you arrived. In his life here on Earth, he did just that. Bill will be remembered by his family for all of these qualities, but mostly for his constant love and devotion. He is survived by his wife Lynne, daughters Jerrilynn Kline and Jacquelyn Ratto, sons-in-law Jim Kline and Anthony Ratto, grandchildren Kelli Sarna (husband Lex), Jamie Kline (wife Krysty), Kacie Kline, Andrew Ratto, Alec Ratto, great-grandchildren Cooper and Charlotte Sarna, step-son Mike Hagedorn, and former wife Shirley Johnstone. Details of a memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation, 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91184 or Yosemite Conservancy, 101 Montgomery Street, Ste. 1700, San Francisco, CA 94104.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019