|
|
Aug. 24, 1927 - Oct. 15, 2019 William ("Bill") Waldo Joseph Auch passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Bill was born in Pasadena, California, at Huntington Memorial Hospital, on August 24, 1927. He was a devoted son, a beloved husband, and a selfless father. Bill was the only child of a French/Russian immigrant, Vladimir Auch (who fled the Communist Bolshevik revolution) and his bride Paula, a native of Pasadena. As a child of the Great Depression, he grew up in a modest, working class household. During World War II, Bill spent his early teenage years living in a "garage" on West Mariposa Street in Altadena. At that time, his father worked the night shift at Lockheed Corporation, but during the day the two of them designed and built a charming Cape Cod style cottage (white clapboard siding, green shutters and all), which was the only home his parents ever owned. As a boy and young man, Bill loved spending Summers camping at the beach, body surfing and skin diving for Abalone. In his late teens, he served in the U.S. Merchant Marines, guarding commercial vessels up and down the west coast. Eventually Bill was drafted into the U.S. Armynot once, but twice. His first deployment was to Japan, following the end of World War II. He also served in combat during the Korean War. Upon returning, he met and married his wife of 63 years, Sherry Joan Auch (Beauchamp). For most of his working years, Bill was a pattern maker (and ultimately foreman of the pattern shop) for Johnston Pump Company in Pasadena and later Glendora. His skill at this most complex form of industrial woodworking, not to mention his impatience with corporate bureaucracy and the revolving door of middle managers to whom he reported, was widely renowned. Bill greatly enjoyed annual camping trips, exploring the Pacific Northwest, the Canadian Rockies, and many National Parks. During these trips, Bill was able to indulge his love of nature, hiking, photography, campfire building, fishing, crabbing and wild blackberry picking. Most importantly, he was able to share these adventures with his family. For a few years, Bill also enjoyed sailing around the Channel Islands in his Catalina 27 sailboat. The success of his children was undoubtedly Bill's most significant achievement and greatest joy. Having never had the opportunity (or in his mind, the aptitude) to obtain a university education, Bill and Sherry worked tirelessly and sacrificed much so that all three of their children could. Even at the very end of his life, with very limited cognitive ability, when Bill was reminded of his children's academic and professional achievements he would proudly comment: "So they all amounted to something." Bill is survived by his wife, Sherry Joan Auch of Altadena, California, and his three children, William Russell Auch, M.D. (retired Kaiser Permanente cardiologist) of Sacramento, California, Linda Marie Auch (Senior Vice President at Aon Risk Solutions) of Santa Clarita, California, and Joseph Franklin Auch (award winning teacher at John Muir High School Early College Magnate) of Altadena, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's memory to the at act.alz.org.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019