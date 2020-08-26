Winnifred Dean

April 21, 1920 - July 8, 2020 Winn Dean was born in Cromwell, New Zealand and came to the United States as the bride of James Hervey Dean, Lieutenant Supply Officer in the U.S. Navy. She was predeceased by her husband in 1991. With her family she lived in San Marino for 24 years. She was active in community and charity organizations. She served as the President of the Assistance League of Pasadena from 1962-63, and was a docent at the Huntington Library, Art Gallery and Botanical Gardens. She served on Boards of the Huntington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Goodwill Industries, American Field Service, and the Stanford Women's Club of Pasadena. She was a member of the Valley Hunt Club, the Associates of the California Institute of Technology, the California Club, the English Speaking Union, the Wagner Society of Southern California, and the Opera League of Los Angeles. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Sergeant; son, Warren Dean; granddaughters, Kelly Dean and Dana Dean; and by sixteen nieces and nephews. By request, there will be no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store