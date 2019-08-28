|
|
Adrea D. Seligsohn, 86 of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Becket, MA; and North Andover, MA passed away on Wednesday, August 21 st at Edgewood Retirement Community, North Andover. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, world traveler, community builder, volunteer, master knitter and friend of many. She is survived by her three children, Susan S Howell and her husband Steve of Boxford, MA and their children, Olivia and Jake Howell; Ben M. Seligsohn of Wilton Manors, FL, and Robert A. Seligsohn of New York, NY. Adrea was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Leo V. Seligsohn. Born July 11, 1933 in Manhattan, Adrea grew up in the Bronx and Washington DC, where she attended Sidwell Friends School and Walton High School, and then attended Skidmore and Hunter Colleges. After marrying Leo, they moved to Huntington, NY where they raised their three children. Adrea had a 20-year career in education, social work, and psychotherapy, directing a nursery School, managing the Sunday Respite program for parents and siblings of developmentally disabled children, and serving as Parent Liaison for the DeSisto School. After earning her Masters in Social Work from Adelphi University, she opened a private psychotherapy practice in Huntington, NY. Through retirement, Adrea and Leo lived in Becket, MA and Lakewood Ranch, FL where they remained committed activists and global adventurers, visiting over 45 countries. Adrea volunteered for numerous organizations including Jewish Family Services, UNIFEM and CASA. She also served as President of Berkshire Women for Women Worldwide, supporting UNIFEM projects for women and girls at risk of violence and abuse in the worlds poorest countries. She loved taking in cultural events, organizing family gatherings, traveling, discussing books and ideas, debating politics, and making new friends wherever she went. A celebration of Adreas life will be held on September 15 at 4:30pm at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel in Manhattan, NY. Tribute donations can be made in Adreas name to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019