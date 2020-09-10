Mr. Alan S. Wiswell, 98 of Waterville, ME formerly of 9 Forrest Road, Topsfield beloved husband of the late Ann (Peterson) Wiswell died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood in Waterville, Maine. Alan was born September 3, 1922 in Bradford, Massachusetts, the son of the late Howard and Esther (Symonds) Wiswell. A graduate of the General Electric Apprentice course, Alan also held a Bachelor Degree from Northeastern University. An honorable veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Alan had served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Navarro and the USS Tidewater. In 1950 he married Ann Peterson where they spent their lives together in the home they built, raising their family and gardening. He was also active in the church and volunteering. With family and friends, Alan climbed all New England 4,000 foot mountains throughout the seasons. He also made a solo climb of Mt. Whitney, 14,495 feet, then the highest peak in the United States, after the close of WW II. Alan was employ ed by the General Electric Company in Lynn and also the Avco Corporation, retiring from G.E. as Manager of Engineering Service. Alan is survived by his devoted daughter, Nancy and her husband Alan, of China, Maine, son Peter, his wife Nan, of Jackson, WY, son Stephen and his wife Lori of Newburyport. Alan is also survived by his grandchildren, Kathryn, And rew, Sam and Sydney, and his four great grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife Ann, Alan was predeceased by his sister Martha and brother Howard. ARRANGEMENTS: At this time, all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
.