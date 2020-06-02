Alfred L. Fuller passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Alfred was a resident of Hamilton Massachusetts prior to moving to Brentwood, NH and while a Hamilton resident owned and operated Fuller Construction Corporation. Al also loved fishing, stock car racing and also old Westerns and woodworking. Al leaves behind wife Diane Fuller of Brentwood and 4 children; Bryan Fuller of Boston MA, Nathan Fuller of Northwood NH, Victoria Fuller of CA and Christopher and Jonell Rezza of Somersworth NH. Al also leaves 2 grandchildren, and his three sisters, Pat, Linda, and Sharon. Alfred is predeceased by his brother Wendall. Alfred will be missed by longtime friends Dottie Ingalls and John Standley among many others. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



