Ann Lee Frances Driesen-Harmon, 93, passed away Tuesday November 5th, at the in Danvers. Born in Caribou, ME she was the wife of the late Gerard C.J. Driesen and the daughter of the late Perley and Ella (Albert) Harmon. Ann and Gerard were married in 1951 and spent the next decade traveling between Woodland, ME, Vevey (Switzerland), Boston, MA and finally settled in The Netherlands where they raised their three children, Philip, Helene and Paul. After the death of her husband in 1987 and once the grand children were grown she moved back to the US to be closer to her youngest two grandchildren. She became involved with the Counsel on Aging in Hamilton and enjoyed going on their outings. Ann was most happy listening to her extensive and eclectic music collection or while in her garden and was often found puttering around tending to her perennials and enjoying a late afternoon whiskey on her garden bench. "When the family watches a glorious sunset fill the water and the sky, they do not grieve because the sun is no longer visible. They are grateful for the beauty it has brought into their experience and they know it continues to shine on scenes now beyond their horizon." Ann is survived by her three children Philip Driesen and his wife Carla of Oldenzzaal, Netherlands, Paul Driesen of Broadview Heights, OH, Helene Driesen and her husband Jay Mackay of S. Hamilton, MA; one brother Tom Harmon of Caribou, ME; five grandchildren Jorik Driesen, Marijn Driesen, Wouter Driesen, Kees Driesen, Kieran Mackay; and three great grandchildren Noah Driesen, Aaron Diresen and Jonah Driesen. She was predeceased by five siblings Dick Harmon, Jim Harmon, Harry Harmon, Marilyn (Harmon) Coco, and Carolyn (Harmon) Saydah. Donations can be made in Anns name to Season of Danvers 44 Summer St, Danvers, MA 01923. Services will be private, arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions, online condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019