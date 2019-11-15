|
Anna M. (Swanstrom) Richter, 100, wife of the late Clarence F. Larry Richter and a former longtime resident of Argilla Road, died Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Masconomet Healthcare Center, Topsfield. Born in Malden on July 11, 1919, daughter of the late Swan S. and Ida M. (Johnson) Swanstrom, she was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School. Anna married returning war veteran "Larry" Richter. For several years they rented in Melrose as they built their dream home on Argilla Road, Ipswich. She was employed as an accountant at the former McMillan Labs in Ipswich and also as an accountant at a former agricultural association. Anna loved her home garden of flowers and vegetables. Shell be fondly remembered by neighbors for her generosity of spirit and garden produce. She was proud of her Swedish ancestry, and was active with the Birka Lodge celebrating her Scandinavian heritage. She is survived by four sisters- in-law, Lillian Swanstrom of Arlington, VA, Doris Cole of Clermont, Fla., Gail Fei of Longmeadow, Carol Ersing of Oqunquit, Maine; brother-in-law, Ronald Richter of Hampden, and many dear friends including Fred and Cathy Carter of Ipswich and Ann-Marie Breuer of Hamilton. She was predeceased by five brothers and one sister. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 graveside in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Town Farm Road, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Ipswich Humane Group, Box 873, Ipswich, MA 01938. To leave a condolence please visit www whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019