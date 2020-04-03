|
Antoinette "Toni" E. Butler 76 of Byfield MA March 25, 1944 - April 1, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side. Toni was born at Salem Hospital to the late Anthony C. and Eleanor Kohut Amaral. She grew up in Peabody and was a graduate of St. Johns High School, class of 1961. After graduation, Toni went into the banking industry for several years before she left to raise her family. When her children were older, Toni started her 2 nd career in real estate. She worked on the North Shore as a real estate broker for the last 40 years. Toni had many interests throughout her life. She was a brownie leader, taught CCD classes at St. Rose Church in Topsfield, and was also an avid gardener who enjoyed being outdoors. Toni was a friend to all she met and was never too busy to help anyone in need. Her passion was to help people feel comfortable in finding a new home. She visited many people in nursing homes and always called to check on her elderly friends and family. Most everyone that knew her, would receive a card in the mail containing a coupon or a word of encouragement. Toni had the gift of making everyone she met feel special and for this she will be truly missed. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, William H. Butler from Byfield, also a daughter, Deanna L. Ruscio, her husband Thomas and granddaughter Victoria of Belchertown, MA., and her son Dana A. Butler and his wife Chantelle of Olympia, WA. She also leaves her sister, Maureen Holden Casey of Peabody, many nieces and nephews, as well as her large, extended family of cousins and a very special niece, Debra Holden of Peabody. Tonis family would like to thank Dr. Eric Winer and Dr. Ana Garrido-Castro, for their compassionate care at the Dana Farber Cancer Center in Boston. Donations in her memory may be made to: Susan F. Smith Center for Womens Cancers, Breast Oncology Program c/o DFCI, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Due to the recent events, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home. Visit www.ccbfuneral.com to view on-line obituary and sign guestbook.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020