Arthur W. Goodall, 86, of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts died unexpectedly in Milford on May 16, 2020. Born January 20, 1934, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jane Welsh Goodall. He was the son of Audrey Barr Goodall and Rowley Goodall. Arthur grew up in Lexington where he graduated from Lexington High in 1951. He was a proud graduate of Tufts University in 1955 and achieved Masters Degrees in Bio-Chemistry and Education from Boston University in 1956 and Simmons College 1957. Arthur and Jane were married in 1957 when he began his teaching career. He was a beloved teacher of Chemistry and Organic Chemistry at Phillips Academy Andover, The Tatnall School in Wilmington, DE, and Phillips Exeter Academy. At Tufts, Arthur met Frank C. Doble, founder of the Doble Engineering Company in Belmont who persuaded him to join the firm as an Engineering Consultant from 1965-1971. Arthur brought this industry consulting experience with him when he returned to teaching in the Acton-Boxborough Regional Schools in 1971. He enjoyed the many years in the Acton community and having the gratifying opportunity to teach Physical Science, Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry to countless wonderful students. In 1985, he shifted his focus to Administration and began innovating a new Faculty Externship Program that placed teachers in a workplace in their field to gain experience and new perspectives to bring back to the schools. Created in 1989, this partnership program was the first of its kind in Massachusetts and was selected as the winner of the Massachusetts Department of Education Exemplary Partnership Award. Arthur and Jane enjoyed living on Cape Cod in the home they had purchased as a summer home in 1981. They took great pleasure as they expanded with their Yarmouth Port home in the 90s to prepare for retirement and extended family. Always the teacher, Arthur shared his love of nature with his family and friends. He enjoyed the return of the birds to their yard and the shoreline each spring and the seals return to the Mill Pond. His family and dear friends all learned to name the stars and constellations in the night sky and investigated sea life treasures in abundance in the tide pools. Together Arthur and Jane loved traveling with friends and family and especially enjoyed their many trips to France where they immersed themselves in the language, food, and culture. Arthur found being a member of Trinity Church in Boston helped him live a life of gratitude and provided a warm congregation, wonderful music, and a place to serve. It gave him great pleasure to serve for several years as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Arthur is survived by his two loving daughters, Susan Audrey Morgan and her husband Richard of Hamilton, MA and Sheryl Pearl Goodall and her partner John Keefe of Wrentham, MA; his two devoted grandsons, Colby Elliot Morgan and his fiance, Jennifer Fogarty of Ipswich, MA and Nathaniel William Morgan also of Hamilton; and a cousin, David Atchason of Bartlett, NH. He had an abundance of pride for his children and grandchildren who were always his top priority. All who know him also know of his love for his dear Labrador Retrievers. In the last few years, Arthur enjoyed the engaging residential life at Cornerstone of Milford under the wonderful care of their compassionate staff.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 23 to May 30, 2020