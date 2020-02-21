|
Barbara Boyd Daniels, 97, of South Dartmouth, died peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Blenheim-Newport. She was the loving wife of the late Richard W. Daniels. Born in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Maj. Charles E. Boyd, Jr. & Frances K. (Hubbard) Boyd. Mrs. Daniels was raised in Waltham, MA by a musical family. She sang along side her father who was known as the Caruso of Boston at the Old South Church in Boston and the First Baptist Church of Waltham. A talented lyric soprano and pianist, Barbara studied voice under the direction of Dorothy Wiggins in Beverly, MA. She sang professionally throughout Massachusetts, often accompanied by Wilfred Brouillette. Barbara was a loving wife and mother who devoted herself to her family and friends. She enjoyed summering in their cottage The Key Note later known as the The Maples, one of the oldest cottages in Little Neck, Ipswich. She was a long time resident of South Dartmouth and member of the South Dartmouth Congregational Church, where she was the lead soprano in the choir. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed knitting. She leaves her loving children: Linda Daniels Spitz of Wickford, RI and Scott Daniels of Quincy, MA. She was the mother-in-law of the late Douglas Spitz. Grandmother of Paul Spitz, RN & his wife Raina Crawford, RN of Baltimore, MD and great-grandfather of Everett J. Crawford, & Madeline R. Crawford. She was the sister of the late Charles E. Boyd, III. Her Funeral Service and Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery will be private. Gifts in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020