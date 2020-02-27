|
|
Belva J. Wilton, beloved wife of the late Richard Wilton of Gardner Street, Hamilton, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Bertina Daubney. She is survived by her brother Don Daubney of New York and her children Synda Garrity and her husband Tom of Rockport, Mark Green and his wife Jean of North Carolina, Craig Green and his wife Debbie of Peabody, Leslie Lawton and her husband Barry of Winthrop and stepchildren Marilyn Hopkins and her husband Thomas of VT, Richard Wilton of Edgartown and Melissa Wilton of Holliston. She was adored grandmother of Justin, Meghan, Adam, Ethan Bonardel; Kristen, Sarah, Becca Green; Wilton, Max, Eli and Samantha Lawton. Belva relished her days growing up in Providence where she attended school and graduated early at the age of 16 heading to Rhode Island College then later to Northeastern University and, later in life, went to Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School to become an Arborist. She married and lived in RI before moving to Rockport and finally settling in Hamilton, MA. She held a variety of positions, ranging from working at a local classical radio station, teaching journalism, and as an Arborist. She ran and led many 4-H programs, was active for many years with the League of Women Voters, was a member at the Hamilton Congregational Church and subsequently the First Church of Wenham, and was a long-time member and president of the Hamilton Garden Club. She was passionate about teaching children the importance of taking care of the environment and planting trees. She established an Arbor Day program that provided school children with their own sapling trees to plant, for which she traveled to many public schools speaking and presenting trees to students. She will always be remembered for her enthusiasm and love of gardening. Memorial Service arrangements will be forthcoming in the Spring. Family and friends will be respectfully welcomed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at www. KfouryFuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020