Beverly L. (Evans) Francis, of Topsfield, died April 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was the wife of the late Richard Francis, who predeceased her in 2008. Born and raised in Lynn to the late Harold and Dorothy (Clark) Evans, Beverly attended Lynn English High School class of 1960. She worked as the executive assistant to the President of Saugus Bank for many years. Beverly and Richard lived in Lynn for many years and then in Florida for 12 years after his retirement. Beverly returned to Lynn and most recently lived in Topsfield. She was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church, as well as the Red Hat Society. Beverly enjoyed daily swims at the Peabody YMCA and weekly Mah Jongg games with her close friends. She was an avid reader who made weekly trips to the library. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and then traveling with her dear friend Eileen Stinson after Richards death. Most of all, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her loving family. Beverly is survived by her daughter Diane Stinson and her husband Richard of South Hamilton, and her daughter Michelle Small and also her husband Robert of Lynn, her grandchildren; Allison Pukala and her husband Michael of Wenham, Jeffrey Stinson and his wife Brittany of MO, Steven Small and his wife Lauren of Saugus, Kevin Small of Lynn, her great grandchildren; Meredith Pukala, Ariella Stinson, and Lincoln Pukala. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, services are private. Donations can be made in Beverlys name to the at . To send the family a condolence, please sign the guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 1 to May 8, 2020