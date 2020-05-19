|
|
Beverly S. Donovan, 90, beloved wife of the late James Donovan, passed away peacefully at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Beverly, MA on May 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the North Shore, raising a family in Lynn and later living in Newburyport and Hamilton. Raised in Danvers by the late Eugene and Mary (Sanderson) Pillsbury, Beverly attended Lynn Hospital School of Nursing and later worked for 25 years at the North Shore Medical Group, previously working at Champion Lamp Works. Beverly is survived by her two daughters, one son and their spouses, Nancy & Bill Wood of Peabody, Kathy Swierzewski & Irv Levy of Hamilton, and Timothy & Laura Donovan of Newburyport; her sister-in-law Nancy Monaco of Hamilton, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly was predeceased by her twin brother, Carl, and sisters, Norma and Irene. Her legacy was one of hard work and love of family, which lives on in the lives of her children. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Ledgewood who provided compassionate care during this difficult time. His funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbell funeral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 19 to May 26, 2020