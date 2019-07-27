|
Carole F. (Fogarty) Wayne, 84, of Leslie Road, passed away July 22, 2019, at home. Born in Lynn on March 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Richard T. and Ruth (Pette) Fogarty. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Wayne and her two brothers: Norman Fogarty of Framingham and Kenneth Fogarty of Lynn. Over the years, Carole worked as a secretary at General Electric and was employed by the town of Ipswich as a school bus driver. She liked to tell the story of the students teaching her the words to Jeremiah was a Bullfrog and the subsequent sing-alongs back and forth to school. She also worked for two medical practices, more recently Essex Pulmonary Associates. Upon her retirement she began volunteering her time and good nature at Beverly Hospital. She collected friends from every experience. Carole was an avid New England sports fan, evident in the naming of her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Brady. She loved to dine out, drink wine, socialize with her close friends and most of all laugh and make others laugh (loud). She is survived by three sons, James R. Cocozella and wife, Pamela Henshaw of Amesbury, Michael A. Cocozella and wife Kathleen (Roper) of Salem, John F. Cocozella and wife Deborah Clark of New Ipswich, NH and daughter Jill (Cocozella) Bellavance and her husband Kevin Bellavance of Medfield. She is also survived by the six grandchildren she adored,Christopher Cocozella of Fall River, Matthew Cocozella of Salem, Ryan and Megan Bellavance both of Medfield, Jackson and Joseph Cocozella both of New Ipswich, NH and her dear sister, good friend, and partner-in-crime, Shirley Fogarty of Lynn. Her funeral will be held 8 am Monday, July 29 from the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., Ipswich, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Rd. Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting hours will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Ipswich. For directions or to send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019