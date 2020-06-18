Carolyn Kohlhofer

Mrs. Carolyn (Tabor) Kohlhofer, 99 of Salem, NH formerly of Groveland, MA and the beloved wife of the late Rev. Leonard Bryant Kohlhofer passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, New Hampshire. Born in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of the late Reeve Martin and Pauline (Merrill) Tabor. Raised and educated in Pittsfield, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1938 and continued her education at Berkshire Business College earning her associates degree. Before her marriage, Carolyn worked in Pittsfield at Van Lir Metal Company and was also the secretary at St. Stephens Church. In her professional career, Carolyn was the registrar at Gordon- Conwell Theological Seminary where she remained until the time of her retirement. Deeply devoted to her faith, Carolyn was a Ministers wife and raised her family with respected morals and a strong faith. She was a longtime member of both the Topsfield and Groveland Congregational Churches. Prior to moving to Massachusetts, Carolyn and Leonard resided in Middletown, CT where Carolyn ran the youth group while her husband was the Pastor for several years. In retirement, both Carolyn and her husband jointly served the community of Middletown, CT as calling ministers. A truly selfless woman, Carolyn was giving in all aspects of her life and was always willing to lead and guide others through her volunteer work. It was when volunteering that she met her husband. She devoted her time to Habitat for Humanity, the Head Start Program, the Girls League in Pittsfield and also the Missionary Society in Middletown. She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her kindness. She will be deeply missed. Carolyn is survived her sons, Merrill Kohlhofer and his wife Dianne of Salem, MA, Andrew Kohlhofer and his wife Mary Lou of Fremont, NH and Stephen Kohlhofer of Manchester, NH, her grandchildren Len and Hannah and her nieces and nephews, Deborah, Kim, Dave and Gary. She was the sister of the late Merrill, Winthrop and Lawrence Tabor. All services are private. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson- ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyns memory to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping Carolyns family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting her eternal tribute at www. odonnellfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.