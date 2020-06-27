Carolyn Marie Siegert 60, formerly of Boxford,MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by some of those who loved her on June 21, 2020 at her group home in Georgetown, MA. She had lifelong medical issues that were overwhelmed by the Covid 19 virus. She was born on October 31, 1959 in Newton, MA to the late Dr. Herbert C. Siegert and Barbara M. (Tartaglia) Siegert. In addition to her mother she leaves behind her brother, Chris Siegert and his wife Michelle (Sutton) Siegert of Acton, MA, her niece, Beth Siegert of Washington, DC, her nephew, Andy Siegert of Waltham MA, many loving aunts and cousins, as well as her "extended family"of caregivers and friends from her group home. Despite her limitations she loved people and she loved life---dozens of cruises, long vacations in Florida, family reunions, summer camp, pretty clothes, ceramics classes,"oldies" music, dancing, swimming, jigsaw puzzles, eating out, cooking programs and helping in the kit- chen. Her joyful, loving spirit, gentle nature and delightful sense of humor will long be missed by all who knew and loved her. Burial of her ashes will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Boxford, MA in October, close to her birthday. Donations may be made to Friends of Hathorne, PO Box A, 450 Maple St., Hathorne, MA 01937, C/O Scott Kluge ( designate "for Carolyn's group home ".) To share a memory with Carolyn's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com. The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Carolyn's care.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.