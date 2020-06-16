With deepest sorrow we announce that Chad Michael Howard, age 46, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 alongside his family. Those who knew Chad, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Chad had a normal child life until second grade when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He endured radiation, many surgeries, and a life that involved many disabilities. Despite those disabilities he lived a beautiful life. Cherished memories include each time he spent with any of his family members and friends. He loved to play games, play cards, and watch movies. He loved ice cream and candy, as to attest to the wrappers under his bed. In the end Chad had many acute hospitalizations. We know Chad is up in Heaven playing soccer and running with Tricia, our old dog. Chad will be missed everyday by his parents, Frank and Eileen (Hannaford) Howard. He was the loving brother of Casey Poulios and her husband Thomas. He was the uncle of Alexa Poulios and the uncle and godfather to Anna Poulios. He was the nephew of Linda Howard of Nashua, NH., Hilda Elmstrom of PA., Gordon Howard and his wife Nancy of Wakefield, Ed Howard and his wife Andrea of Reading, Paul Howard and his wife Patty of Middleton, Michelle Hannaford of Saugus, and Barbara Hannaford of ME. He was the cousin of Paul Howard of Middleton, Kim Hannaford of NH., Troy Hannaford and Trudy Dixon of ME., Rachel and Evan Howard of Reading, Lisa Prechto of ME, Vickie Twomey of ME, Lauren Rosencranz of Lynnfield, Jenna Horn of Lynnfield, Nicole Howard of Wakefield, Lisa Mercer of Tewksbury, Chris Lowe of NJ., Ray Lowe of Milford, Rose Rizzuto of NH, Laurie Nelson of Milberry, Lisa, Grace and Tessa Feusner, all of PA, and Paul, Olivia, and Jacob Elmstrom, all of Dracut; as well as his dear friend Melissa Murphy. He was predeceased by his grandparents Paul and Dorothy Howard, and his cousin Michael Howard. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10am followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery, Boxford. Donations in Chad's memory may be mailed to: Cooperative For Human Services, Inc., 420 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420.



