Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ipswich Masonic Hall
70 Topsfield Road
Ipswich, MA
Charles B. Luna Jr. Obituary
Charles Burton Luna, Jr. (Chuck) formerly of Ipswich, loving husband, father, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26,2019 at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Celebrations of his life will be held in Florida in November and in Ipswich on September 13, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Ipswich Masonic Hall, 70 Topsfield Road. For those wishing to remember Chuck with a memorial donation, please consider St. Judes Chirdrens Research Hospital: Condolences may be left on Facebook at: Charles Chuck Luna Celebration of Life.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
