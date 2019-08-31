|
|
Charles Burton Luna, Jr. (Chuck) formerly of Ipswich, loving husband, father, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26,2019 at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Celebrations of his life will be held in Florida in November and in Ipswich on September 13, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Ipswich Masonic Hall, 70 Topsfield Road. For those wishing to remember Chuck with a memorial donation, please consider St. Judes Chirdrens Research Hospital: Condolences may be left on Facebook at: Charles Chuck Luna Celebration of Life.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019