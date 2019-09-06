|
|
Colin Ellis Fahey, 43, of Lawrence Road, Rowley and longtime Ipswich resident, died Monday, September 2, 2019 in his Rowley home. Born in Concord on January 24, 1976, son of Carter J. Fahey of Ipswich and the late Wynne E. (Hodgkins) Fahey, he was raised in Ipswich, a 1994 graduate of Ipswich High School. He continued his college studies and graduated from Johnson State College in Johnson, VT with a B.A. in Environmental Science. Inspired by his mothers love for all things horticultural he went on to work at Corliss Brothers in Ipswich where he was currently employed as a Lead Planting Foreman. Colin was an avid Boston Bruins, Oakland As and college football fan. He also enjoyed boating and fishing the local waters with his brother Tyler. In addition to his father Carter he is survived by a brother Tyler B. Fahey and his wife Melissa of Ipswich; his maternal grandmother, Barbara J. Dixon of Newton; an aunt, Caryl J. Oliphant of Somervi- lle; two uncl- es, Peter G. Dixon of Waltham, Scott S. Dixon of GA and a wide circle of frie- nds. He was also the devoted uncle to both Wynne and Wyatt Fahey both of whom shared his Ipswich home. His graveside funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 10 in the New Highland Cemetery, Town Farm Road, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting hours will be on Monday, September 9, from 5 to 8 pm in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., Ipswich. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in his name may be made to a . To send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019