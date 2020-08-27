Denver Wallace, 93, passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2020 in his home at Brightview Senior Living in North Andover. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee he was the son of Octor Hugh and Maude Wallace. He was predeceased by his brother Charles L. Wallace. Denver grew up in Johnson City where he and his family were active members of the First Methodist Church. Throughout his life Denver was active in various churches where he worshipped, read scripture and sang in the choir. He was an active member of his beloved First Church Boxford since 1976 when he moved to Massachusetts. Denver joined the Navy after graduating from High School. Upon completion of his military service, Denver earned his Bachelor of Science in Business and graduated in 1950 from East Tennessee State University. Denver then began his 35 year career as an Executive Director with the Boy Scouts of America in the following locations: Kingsport TN, New York NY, Rochester NY, Livingston NJ and Boxford MA. Denver was a talented fundraiser and public speaker. He was often asked to speak at functions and award ceremonies involving the Boy Scouts. One of the high points of his scouting career was the development of Crossett Lake Scout Reservation in Fort Ann, NY. Denver retired from scouting in 1987 and became the first Executive Director of Four Mile Village in Boxford. As well as managing the facility he thoroughly enjoyed welcoming and socializing with residents during his 18 year tenure there. Denver is survived by his wife, Helen, and daughters Kathy Wallace and Jennifer Schilling, their husbands Chip and Herb and five grandchildren: Allison and Craig Wallace, Noelle, Jacob (his Eagle Scout) and Audrey Schilling. ARRANGEMENTS: Denvers memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers contributions in Denvers memory may be directed to the First Church Boxford, 4 Georgetown Rd., Boxford, MA 01921 or Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation, MASR On the Move, Inc., 750 Waterloo Rd., Stanhope, NJ 07874. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Denvers family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting his eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
