Dolores A. (McKenney) Currier, 85, of Middleton, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Currier, passed away on April 2nd, 2020 at Beverly Hospital. Dolores was a lifelong resident of Middleton, until recently, where she resided at Care One in Peabody. Dolores was born, raised and educated in Middleton and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Doris (Nickerson) McKenney. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Dolores was happiest when spending time with her family. Throughout her whole life, she provided a warm, loving and nurturing home for her family and friends. For many years, Dolores worked with the Friend Box Company in Danvers and in her younger days, she was a proud and active bowler. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Cheryl A. Saccoccio and her husband Mark of Amesbury and Donna M. Kruger and her husband Steven of Middleton, her sons, Robert A. Currier and his wife Diane of Middleton and Mark W. Currier and his wife Marijane of Salem, NH, her granddaughters, Kasey M. Currier and her husband Charlie Reinertsen of Middleton and Samantha L. Kruger of Brighton, her sister Phyllis Stelline and her husband Henry of Danvers and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorald McKenney, Patricia Cole and Raymond McKenney. ARRANGEMENTS: All services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers, Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores memory may be made to the Coronavirus Relief effort at www.boston.gov/departments/treasury/boston-resiliency-fund. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020