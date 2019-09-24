|
Donald F. Robie, 83, formerly of Oak Hill, Ipswich and husband of the late Marilyn A. (Dixon) Robie, died Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Masconomet Healthcare Center, Topsfield following his long illness. Born in Westbrook, ME on June 4, 1936, son of the late Frank H. and Irene L. (Landry) Robie, he was raised in Augusta, ME where he attended public school. For thirty five years he was employed by the Maine State Liquor Commission from which he retired in 2003. In 2007 he and Marilyn relocated to Ipswich. Don was an avid fan of all the Boston Professional sports teams. He and his friends enjoyed their many overnight trips down from Maine to enjoy games. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Augusta, ME and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Ipswich. Don is survived by his brother, Richard A. Robie and his wife Catherine of Ipswich; nephew, Jonathan Robie of Ipswich; niece, Debbie Muench of Ipswich; niece, Allison Duback of Ipswich; nephew Jason Robie of Kennebunkport, ME and niece, Amanda Robie of Kennebunkport, ME. He was the brother of the late Kenneth H. Robie formerly of Kennebunkport, ME. His funeral Service will be held 11 am Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Immanuel Baptist Church, 45 Central Street, Ipswich followed by inter- ment in the New Highland Cemetery, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019