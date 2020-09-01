1/
Douglas Laterowicz passed away peacefully at home on August 15th, 2020. He was the oldest son of Edward Laterowicz and Rita (Gallant) Laterowicz, Doug was a graduate of the Ipswich High School and went on to earn his Masters Degree in Business at Lowell University. He worked there as the Business Director and was also Assistant Dean to Continuing Education. Doug worked his way through college by driving for Petes taxi a local Ipswich ride service. Doug also dabbled in politics and in land development. He is preceded by his sister Debra Murray, and his brother Donald (Lata). He is survived by his brother Daniel and wife Linda of Hampton Falls NH, his niece Tristian (Murray) St. Pierre of Haverhill, and his nephew Dan Laterowicz, Jr. of Washington DC. Due to the ongoing restrictions pertaining to COVID-19, services will be private for the family.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
