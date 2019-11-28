|
Edward E. Kraus, age 80, of Middleborough, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 57 years to Joan Kraus; the proud father of Edward D. Kraus and his wife Sheryl of Ipswich, and the loving father of Tammy Kraus of Plymouth; grand-dogs Ziggy and Thompson; his favorite cousin David Guilford of Middleborough and his best fishing buddy Dan Ferreira of Middleborough. Edward lived his entire life at the family home on North Main Street except for the years that he proudly served his country in the US Navy (USS Severn AO-61). A well respected bass fisherman since the age of two, Ed won many fishing tournaments and titles in Massachusetts and throughout the US. Employed by the MA Division of Fisheries & Wildlife from 1967-2010, he was fortunate to spend most of his days fishing and enjoying the outdoors. There wasn't a body of water that didnt grab his attention and or distract him from a conversation. As everyone knows, he wasnt a big talker and this may have been the reason. He was loved by everyone (especially those that he shared his best fishing spots with), not a bad word could be said about him, theres not a flannel shirt that didn't look good on him. If you knew him, you were blessed and if you didn't know him, you wished you had. Many thanks to Jim, Al and Mike for the visits and his beloved physician, Dr. Jack M. Kirichian who was by his side to the end. The world would be a better place if more people were like Ed Kraus. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3 - 7 p.m. All are invited to the funeral services in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment services with Military Honors will follow at the Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street, Plymouth. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019