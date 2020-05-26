|
Edward M. Bud Holden, Jr. passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Beverly Hospital from complications of Covid-19. He was the husband of Debra Malionek Collins. He was 69. Son of the late Edward M. and Geraldine G. (Russell) Holden, Bud was born in Augusta, ME and raised in Danvers. As a child he spent many treasured summers with his family in Augusta, ME, and as adult, enjoyed his peaceful escape on Mousam Lake in Acton, ME, where he shared many years of wonderful memories with his family and friends. Bud graduated from Danvers High School, Class of 1968, and Lesley College. In high school he started working at the former Hunt Hospital until it sadly closed. He then transferred to Beverly Hospital where he worked until his retirement, leaving as Director of Facilities in 2016. Bud was also a proud and beloved member of the Topsfield Police Department for 33 years, a familiar face seen working in that town and at the Topsfield Fair. Bud was very involved in his hometown community. At the time of his death, he was a long serving, governor-appointed member of the Board of Directors at the Hogan Regional Center, and was President of Walnut Grove Cemetery. He was a large presence in the Lahey Healthcare Organization. Bud was owner of Holden Consulting. Buds greatest joy was his daughter Kiely Rebecca Holden, his 'Traba', to whom he was totally devoted, and of whom he was incredibly proud. In addition to his daughter and wife, Bud is survived by his sons John, Kevin and Brendan Collins, all of Danvers; his sister Susan Sullivan of PA, several nieces and nephews, and many in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at Beverly Hospital for their care and kindness, for ensuring that Bud was not alone during his illness. He will always be remembered fondly by many friends and colleagues. Due to the restrictions of coronavirus, funeral services are private. A celebration of Buds life will be held at a later date. Donations in Buds memory may be made to The Topsfield Police Department Relief Association, 210 Boston St, Topsfield, MA 01983, or to The American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, P.O. Box 504342, Saint Louis, MO 63150. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons and Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 26 to June 2, 2020