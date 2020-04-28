|
|
Mr. Edward S. Roman, 76, of Topsfield, beloved husband of Christine (Judge) Roman, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Joseph Roman and Helen (Skrzypinski) Roman Roszkowski. He was raised and educated in Dorchester and Milton and was a graduate of Milton High School. Edward continued his education, receiving his Electrical Engineering degree from Northeastern University and his J. D. from Boston College. Edward began a long and distinguished career as a patent attorney, first at Sprague Electric and then the General Electric Company. He spent the majority of his career at the Polaroid Corporation, where he was known for his sound leadership, analytical skills and attention to detail, retiring as Chief Patent Counsel. Following his retirement Edward returned to the workforce joining Raytheon for many years. He was a distinguished member of the Association of Corporate Patent Counsels. A devoted family man, Edward was kind and thoughtful and could always be counted on whenever you needed him. He was truly proud of his daughters and grandchildrens accomplishments and was always willing to support their endeavors in any way possible. Ed took his daughter Meredith out to lunch every Friday for the four years she was at Boston College and he enjoyed working with his daughter Heather renovating homes. He was a loyal friend who treated each as a friend for life. Ed had a curious mind, was an avid historian and engaging storyteller. He treasured family weekends at their vacation home on Long Lake in Maine. From sailing and tennis to skiing and hiking, Ed enjoyed the outdoors. He was good with his hands and had a passion for fixing things. A longtime resident of the Town of Topsfield, Edward had a deep interest and dedication to his town. He was steadfast in his belief in giving back and was generous with his time. Edward was an active volunteer for the Topsfield Historical Society, Friends of the Topsfield Council on Aging and he delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the Middleton Stream Team dedicated to preserving the rivers and wetlands and was a Board member for the ABC Masconomet program, which provided educational opportunities for young people of color. He will be fondly remembered for his love of family, dedication to community and his kind and generous nature. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, many friends and the lives he touched along the way. Surviving Edward in addition to his wife with whom he shared 50 years of marriage are his daughters, Meredith Feurtado and her husband Brian of Greenwich, CT, Heather Roman and her husband Peter Masucci of Swampscott and, his grandchildren, Gabriel, William and Michael Feurtado and Colin and Rosalind Masucci, his brother, Joseph Roman and his wife Ann of Melrose, his sister Jeanne Wisniewski of Naples, FL and many nieces and nephews. The family invites you to participate in a digital memorial at EdwardRoman.com ARRANGEMENTS- A celebration of Edwards life will be held at a later date. Please check web site for details. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Edwards name to Friends of the Topsfield Council on Aging, PO Box 173, Topsfield, MA 01983, Topsfield Historical Society, PO Box 323 Topsfield, MA 01983 or to Middleton Stream Team, Inc., PO Box 333, Middleton, MA 01949. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit EdwardRoman.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020