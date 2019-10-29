|
Mrs. Eleanor F. Elly Tyler was born February 27, 1934, in Gloucester, MA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles S. Tyler on March 5, 1954. This union was blessed with four children, Charles S. Tyler, Jr. of Cheyenne WY, Vicki L. Tyler-Fuchs of Georgetown, DE, Ellen K. Lake of Loveland, CO and John Tyler of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by their infant child Cameron Michael in 1965, and both her parents Evelyn F. McGee and Roland S. Powers. While attending high school she was the organist at the Baptist church in Ipswich, MA in the late 1940s which began her long and beloved career as an organist. She graduated as one of the valedictorians of her high school class in 1951. She loved playing basketball in high school and was a high scorer at most of their games. After graduating high school, she attended Boston University School of Music. Elly was the organist at vari- ous base churches throughout the US, Europe and Hawaii before it was a state. She taught piano lessons at many of the military bases where the family lived throughout the years. She was an avid horsewoman and was always active at the base stables. Elly was an active member of the Father Dyer Methodist Church in Breckenridge, CO and served as the organist for 27 years, retiring in 2007. She was the director of the Breckenridge Music Institute in the early 1980s. She was a childrens ski instructor at the Breckenridge Ski School for several years. She departed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Anthonys Hospital in Lakewood, CO after a brief illness.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019