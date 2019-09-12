|
Miss Eleanor Jewett Haley. Born in Ipswich, MA on 8/24/1924 on her fathers 24th birthday to Albert William Haley and Helen Foster (Miller) Haley. Graduated from Rowley Grammar School in 1938. After the war she graduated from Ipswich High School in 1947, attended Boston University Class of 1951 under the G.I. Bill. In WWII Eleanor served with the WAVES, U.S. Naval Reserves and trained at Hunter College in the Bronx, NYC in 1944. She graduated from U.S. Naval Hospital Corps School Bethesda, Maryland in January 1945. From January 1945, served at Jacksonville, Florida U.S. Naval Hospital Station until May 1946 with honorable discharge from the service as a Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class. Eleanor was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church of Rowley, MA and was a member of the Pilgrim Fellowship as a teenager. After the war she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She had been employed in defense work at Hytron Corp., CB5 in Newburyport, MA from 1941-1943. From 1952 on she worked as a Medical Coder at Lahey Clinic, Boston; a Medical Coder, Medical Secretary, Unregistered Medical Records Librarian and Medical Transcriber at Parker Hill Medical Center, Roxbury, MA and at Saugus General Hospital, Saugus, MA; a Medical Coder and Transcriber at Boston-Lying-In Hospital, Brookline, MA; Medical Transcriber at Mass General Hospital, Boston, MA and at Salem Hospital, Salem MA; retired Chaplain Rowley MA Grange Post 204, Lifetime member of the Rowley Historical Society, Lifetime member of the Jewett Family of America, Inc.; a direct descendent of Joseph Jewett, one of the first founder of Rowley in 1638 | a 12th generation Rowleyite. As a youngster, Eleanor loved to listen to classical music and popular songs that had a tune on the radio. While living in Boston, Eleanor attended the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Opera. Eleanor loved nature. Eleanors cremated remains will be buried in the Main Street Cemetery, Rowley, MA with her parents and only sibling Albert, Jr. Eleanor would like to thank Steve Comley and staff at Sea View Retreat. She is also thankful to Mr. and Mrs. Sumner Foss Haley and Marcia (Cressey) Haley, Curtis Winfield Haley, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Dummer and Mildred Dummer for all their kind and generous deeds. Funeral arrangements by F.S. Roberts & Son Funeral Home, 14 Independent Street, Rowley, MA. Private funeral service. No flowers. If desired donations may be made to Rowley Food Pantry located at the rear of the First Baptist Church parsonage, 153 Main St, Rowley, MA. To light a memorial candle or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.fsrobertsandson.com.
