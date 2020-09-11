On Monday September 7, 2020 Elinore B. Elliott, loving wife of Clayton H. Elliott passed away at the age of 99. Elinore was born on June 19, 1921 in New Bedford, MA to the late Helen (Lee) and William Beaumont. She moved to South Carolina in 1935 where she graduated salutatorian and president of her senior class at Langley - Bath High School. She then went to college and ultimately graduated from University of South Carolina. Elinore moved back to Georgetown, MA in 1949, where she ended up meeting and marrying the love of her life, Clayton Worry Elliott in 1953. They moved to Topsfield, MA and raised three children together, Lois Svetin, the late Kimberley Tibbetts, and William Elliott. Throughout her life, Elinore worked as an office worker, substitute teacher and homemaker. She considered earning the Secretary of Georgetown Order of the Eastern Star for over 25 years a wonderful accomplishment. Elinore loved to read. She read the newspaper every day and she could usually be found in her favorite chair holding her cherished Ipad where she kept a constant supply of books. She also loved her wine, preferably Kendall Jackson, and would take the tiniest sips to make it last all night. She loved to dance and would frequently be found on the dance floor in the arms of Worry. She loved her friends. She and Worry kept the door open to welcome friends, hosting pig pickings for large gatherings or small dinners at the kitchen table. Elinore also loved to travel. She and Worry traveled in a motor home throughout the United States, went on several cruises, and took every opportunity to travel out of the states to see friends and family. After retirement, they settled in Altamonte Springs, FL, traveling back and forth to Topsfield, MA believing it was truly the best of both worlds. Most of all she loved her family. She hosted family reunions every August for each of their families. But, she was happiest when her three children and their families were all together. In fact, she and Worry would often bring the whole family to resorts and host big parties to celebrate their own anniversaries. Elinore is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberley Tibbetts. She will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 67 years, Clayton H. Elliott, her daughter, Lois Svetin of Altamonte Springs, FL, her son William C Elliott and his wife Carol, of Hawkins, TX, and her son in law, Rickie Tibbetts of North Conway, NH. She has 7 grandchildren and spouses who proudly call her Grandmama, Lisa and Bruce Spaulding, Todd and Kimberly Svetin, Marc and Jessa Svetin, Justin and Caitlin Bartlett, Christopher and Christina Bartlett, Kelsey and Jeremy Krzyzanowicz, and Shaylin Elliott. And she will forever be in the hearts of her 12 great grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Jake, and Kate Spaulding, Erik and Owen Svetin, Madelin Svetin, Breare Bartlett, Elliott and Everett Bartlett, and Hudson and Rhys Krzyzanowicz. She was predeceased by her brother Warren and adored by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown, MA. This will be followed by burial at Harmony Cemetery, 66 Central Street, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude or The Ronald McDonald House in honor of Elinore B. Elliott. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory of Elinore with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
