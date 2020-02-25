|
|
Elizabeth Richardson Rogers, 73, of Pond Street, Topsfield, passed away on February 19, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a sudden but courageous fight with a rare autoimmune disease known as Goodpasture Syndrome.Beth went peacefully with her family at her side. While she lost her battle with the disease, at no time did she lose any of the grace, strength, wit, and selflessness that were her trademarks throughout her life. Born at Mass General Hospital in 1946, she was the beloved daughter of Jerome and C. Louise Richardson. She was raised in Ipswich, a graduate of the Walnut Hill School and of Mount Holyoke College. Beth was a Certified Financial Planner who served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, always incredibly generous with her time, energy, and insight. She found joy and laughter with countless friends and family, with her dog BeeBee, and in Red Sox and Patriots victories. She enjoyed long walks, family gatherings, sipping iced tea, and car shopping. She loved gradually updating and restoring her historical home, originally built in 1668, and spending time out on Hoods Pond. She was passionate about tennis and her team at Bass River, about her 1957 white Thunderbird convertible, and mostly her family and her two beautiful granddaughters. She loved to sing in the car, around the house, in her garden, and with her dear Newburyport Choral Society friends. In 2013 and 2014, Beth made enormous sacrifices and endured immeasurable grief to be with and care for her daughter, Courtney L. Rogers, as Courtney fought her own fatal disease. During this time Beth was Courtneys live-in caretaker, her confidante, her medical proxy, and more than anything else her loving mother and best friend. Beth is survived by her sons David Jeb Rogers of Topsfield and Brett Rogers, his wife Julie and their daughters, Grayson, 13 and Caroline, 11, all of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister Stephanie and her husband Darius Gaskins of Ipswich, her sister Meredith Drinkwater of Greenville, Maine and many nieces and nephews whom she all adored. They all loved her very much, are forever grateful for everything she did for them all and will always be incredibly proud of the bravery and determination she displayed in her final fight. Her family will think of her every day, and they will smile when they do. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was beautiful. Her funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, February 29 in the Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County Street, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Interment will be private. Per her wishes there will be a memorial service and a gathering to celebrate her life later this summer in Ipswich. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Boston Youth Sanctuary (www.boston youthsanctuary.org), or to the local animal shelter or .
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020