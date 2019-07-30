Home

Elizabeth (Betty) Wright, a longtime Boxford resident, ended all her cares in quiet death on July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Boston on January 14, 1930, she was the daughter of Edwardrd O'Halloran and Dorothy Whittemore. She was a graduate of Mount Alvernia Academy class of 1945. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Daniel J Wright. She is loved and will be missed by her family including Lisa (Bert) Orr of Simsbury, CT, Jenna (Steve) Moser of Hampden, ME, Daniel Jr (Mona Feng) of Newmarket, NH, Ned (Karen) of North Berwick, ME, and James (Laurie) of Springvale, ME. She also leaves beh- ind 12 grandchildren and 8 great - grandchildren. Betty was an avid stuff- ed bear collector. She also enjoyed writing poetry and was active in the Boxford Council of Aging. A private celebration of her life will be held in the fall as it was her wish to have her ashes spread under a glorious tree of fall foliage. We shall meet again around the throne of God, an unbroken family.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
