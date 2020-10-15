Ellen T. Downey, 69, of Ipswich, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born in Boston on May 31, 1951, the daughter of Walter W. and Mary C. (Dolan) Cowhig. Ellen lived for many years in the Magnolia neighborhood of Gloucester and was the Co-Owner and President of the Cottage on Smith Cove. She was a warm and caring person who was known for her distinctive laugh and thoughtful gift giving. In her spare time, she enjoyed participating in water aerobics at the Manchester Athletic Club, where she mixed socializing with her fitness regimen. Ellen grew up in Newton Upper Falls and graduated from Holy Cross Academy in Brookline in 1968. She completed her Associate of Science degree in dental assisting at Northeastern University in 1970 and subsequently worked as a dental assistant for four years. She later taught courses at Boston University School of Graduate Dentistry. Ellen and her husband, Daniel Downey, Sr., were married on August 30, 1970 at the Church of Mary Immaculate of Lourdes in Newton. Following the death of her husband in 2005, Ellen embarked on a second career as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker in Gloucester. In 2016, along with several of her co-workers and friends, Ellen co-founded the Cottage on Smith Cove, a seasonal boutique in the Rocky Neck neighborhood of Gloucester. Recently, she spearheaded an effort to expand the Cottages online presence in resp onse to Covid-19. Both family and education meant a great deal to Ellen, and she spent much of her time volunteering at her childrens schools, including Gloucesters West Parish School, Manchester Memorial School, Manchester High School and Governor Dummer Academy. At West Parish School, Ellen helped found its first ever Parent Teachers Organization. Ellen is survived by her two sons, Daniel Downey, Jr. of San Diego, CA and Bradford Downey of Ipswich, MA. She is also survived by three sisters, Jane Dolan of Reading, Mass., Ann Moln of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Betsy Folks of Dexter, Mich. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St, Gloucester. Family and friends are cordially invited. Face coverings and social distancing is required. Her Mass will be celebrated privately. Burial will be held on Friday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Beech Grove Cemetery in Rockport. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
