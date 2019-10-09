|
Ernest G. Jerrett, Sr., husband of Mary Beth (Byam) Jerrett, died Monday September 30, 2019 in Anna Jaques Hospital, Newburyport following his sudden illness. He was eighty-three years old. Born in Everett on September 23, 1936, he was the son of the late Ernest J. and Rosanna (Bartlett) Jerrett. Following his 1956 graduation from Wilmington High School, he enlisted in the US Navy. Married in 1959, the Jerretts moved to Ipswich and he worked as a carpenter and contractor until his 2006 retirement. He was a Master Mason, a member of the John T. Heard Lodge in Ipswich, a longtime member of the Ipswich Outboard Club, where he served as secretary from 1970 to 1979 and a faithful member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Topsfield. He enjoyed boating, traveling, and living life to the fullest through simple pleasures. In addition to his wife of sixty years, he is survived by his son, Ernest Bud Jerrett, Jr, of Newburyport, and twin grandchildren, Christopher and Alexandra Jerrett of West Newbury. His memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm in the Trinity Episcopal Church in Topsfield. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 and or Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Rd., Topsfield, MA 01983. To send a condolence to his family, please visit www. whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019