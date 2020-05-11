|
Florence M. (Tamilio) Agrella, 92, of Wenham, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Alexander A. Agrella. She was born in Salem to the late John and Mary (Filacio) Tamilio. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and her collection of dolls and antiques. As an avid watcher of the news, she remained sharp as a tack until the end, always willing to share her insights (sometimes whether you wanted them or not) on the state of politics and current events. She had a terrific sense of humor, a hearty laugh and always a good story to tell. People loved her for her honesty, which was usually tempered with sincerity and compassion. But family was everything to her. As the family's matriarch, she was a warm and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories and warm stories that will be shared for generations to come. She is survived by her children, Ronald A. Agrella of Hamilton, Linda L. Penniman and her husband Newell of Hamilton, Alan F. Agrella and his wife Paula of Brentwood, NH, Beverly A. Iwanicki and her husband Michael of Ipswich, a sister, Rachel (Tamilio) Cross of Danvers; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander and brothers, Anthony, Robert, Louis, James, Victor, John, and sister Antoinette (Tamilio) Pacelli. Her funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Contributions may be made in her name to The at www.donate3.cancer.org Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 11 to May 18, 2020