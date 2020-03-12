|
Fraley Denton Wright, 87, of Hamilton, MA died peacefully in her home on March 3, 2020. Born on July 11, 1932 in Chestnut Hill, PA, the daughter of the late Kay Chadbourne Denton and Dorothy Disston Denton of Cumberland Foreside, ME, she was a graduate of the White Mountain School in Littleton, NH. After high school she toured Europe with her mother and grandmother which included a trip to Egypt where she climbed a pyramid. A year later she crossed the Atlantic on the QE2 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth and travelled to Lake Cuomo, Italy where she met her late husband, David Mead Wright of Dover, England. They were married in 1957 in Portland, ME. She is survived by her four children, Alexandra (Lexy) Shilhan and her husband Paul, David B. Wright and his wife Katie, Jennifer F. Wright and her husband Michael Morris and Victoria (Tory) W. Morton and her husband Peter. She is the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Peter Jr., Fraley and Suzy Morton, Effie and Anna Shilhan, Hans Morris and Ellie, George and Angie Wright. She gave generously of herself to her community and friends. Fraley was a successful real estate broker on the North Shore for over 40 years. Named Vice President at Hunneman and Co. and joining J. Barrett Company later in her career, she won multiple sales achievement awards. She served as the President of the Hamilton Community Center was on the Board of the Beverly YMCA, worked extensively on projects at Brookwood School and served as a volunteer at Appleton Farms. Fraley loved playing tennis, sitting in the sun around her beloved pool, reading and spending time with her grandchildren, friends and dogs. A funeral service will take place Saturday, April 4th at 11 a.M. at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, MA 01915. A memorial service will also be held in Northeast Harbor, ME summer 2020, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P. O. Box 393, Hohenwald TN 38462 or www.elephants.com
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020