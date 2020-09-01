Frederick C. Souza Jr. November 25, 1942-August 26, 2020 Fred was born and raised in Ipswich, Mass, then retired to Maine. Recently Fred could be seen in downtown York riding his scooter and chatting with anyone that would listen. Fred was a good man with many proud accomplishments. He was proud of his Mi'kmaq and Portuguese Heritage and of his service in the Navy as a Deep Sea Hard Hat Diver. He was a dedicated Ham and CB operator. Most of all he was proud husband to his bride of 58 Years, Margaret (Juenemann). A proud father to his 3 daughters, Yvonne, Dianne, & Ruth-Anne. He was proud grandfather to his 6 grandchildren; Lukas, Steven, Alexander, Katrina, Courtney, & Paul. And great-grand father to 2, Raiden Lukas & Logan. He was a brother, an uncle, a friend. All his friends and family will remember his cheerful disposition and smiling face. A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 19th in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Memorial Contributions may be made to VA Maine Healthcare System, Checks mailed to: Voluntary Service, Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta ME, 04330, Building 205, 3rd Floor or online at https://www.maine
