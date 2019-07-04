|
Frederick Robert Kelley Jr. of Chelsea and Little Neck, Ipswich passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the on June 22, 2019. He was 83 years of age. Beloved and devoted husband of Maryalice (Quigley) Kelley. Loving father of Frederick R. Kelley III & his wife Lauren of Melrose, Nancy "Trudy" Lydon & her husband Jim of Reading and Kara Kelley of Charlestown. Cherished grandfather of Frederick R. Kelley IV, Linnea Kelley, Ciara Lydon & Matthew Lydon. Brother of Judy Morency and her husband Omer of Everett & Claire O'Brien of Chelsea. Also survived by numerous family members, nieces, nephews and friends. Born and raised in Chelsea, MA Fred attended St. Rose School and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1954. He was also a graduate of Newbury Junior College and served in the US Army for two seperate tours from 1957-1962. A self employed business man Fred was the proud owner and operator of Kelley Equipment Company serving the Greater Boston Area and Northshore for over 40 years. A generous and caring man Fred will best be remembered for his laughter and big heart. He got great joy driving around visiting clients and continued working actively in the business until his last days. Fred had a tremendous love and loyalty to the City of Chelsea, raising his family on Garfield Ave and serving on the City Planning Board. Through the years he also participated in many other community focused efforts. He cherished the lifelong friendships created in Chelsea and the memories of growing up on Library Street.. Fred also got great joy from spending his summers on Little Neck In Ipswich, MA and as a member of the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club. He and Maryalice spent over 45 years on the Neck with their children and grandchildren creating endless memories and friendships. He easily connected with all types of people and always found the good in everyone. He will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning June 28th at 9:15AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield at 10:15AM. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the , 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01903. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 4 to July 11, 2019