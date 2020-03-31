|
Gaylord Carlyle Noblitt, III, known as 'Carl' by friends and family, age 79, recently passed in Williamsburg, VA on March 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Judith Anne Noblitt, four children; Scott Wouda, Jodi Hernandez, Caleb Noblitt, G. Carl Noblitt IV, and six grandchildren. He was the son of G. Carl Noblitt Jr. (deceased) and Nancy Lee Noblitt (deceased), he was preceded by brother Marc Noblitt (deceased) and survived by his sister Lynda Lucas. Carl was born on December 10, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA and spent time during his youth between California and Council Bluffs, IA. He was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School (CA), and the California State University - Maritime Academy (CA). He earned a BS in Marine Engineering, and began his professional career as a licensed engineer in the Merchant Marine. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant in the US Navy Reserve before he was lured ashore to be part of the Apollo Project with Aerojet General (CA). At Aerojet he was heavily involved with the development of the Apollo SPS rocket engine. He continued to work in the aerospace industry with Pratt & Whitney (FL) and General Electric Co. (MA), where he spent many years with the aircraft engine group. Carl later joined Eaton Co. (MA) in the semiconductor equipment industry where he served as a marketing executive for high tech ion-implanters. His experience in the semiconductor industry carried him on to several startup companies where he served as President of High Temperature Engineering (MA) and eventually CEO of Superior Design (MA) and Opnetics (MA) before retiring to Williamsburg, VA. Carl through the years was an avid skier, racquetball and softball player ("Eagle Ball!"). During his retirement he enjoyed picking up the sports of bowling, golf and pickleball. He thoroughly enjoyed engaging in spirited debates about politics, philosophy, religion and various other topics du jour with friends and family. Carl spent many cherished years raising his family and living in the town of Boxford, MA where he will be laid to rest. Boxford was home for him and he actively supported the town as a volunteer serving on town governance committees. Content weekends were spent there puttering around his lawn, dabbling in home projects with his wife Judy and running around the North Shore to his children's various sporting events. As a father and husband, Carl was always available to serve as a foundation or sounding board for all the various challenges and endeavors that life brought to the table. His keen insights, boundless encouragement and love will be missed by his family.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020